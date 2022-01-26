Weapons incident in Minnow Lake area ends, suspect arrested

Greater Sudbury Police have arrested a 55-year-old suspect following a weapons call Wednesday on Waterview Road.

No injuries have been reported and the incident has been resolved, police said.

Original story:

Greater Sudbury Police are negotiating Wednesday afternoon with an individual believed to have a weapon.

Police said in a tweet they are in the area of Waterview Road in the city after receiving a weapons complaint.

"Tactical units are on scene and we are continuing to communicate with the individual," police said.

"There is no immediate threat to public safety."

This story will be updated when more information is made available.