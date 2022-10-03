Weapons investigation in Woodstock

Woodstock police have cleared the area of Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue after what is now being called a weapons investigation.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to the area for a report of a possible person with a weapon early on Monday morning.

Because of the incident, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) also announced that Algonquin Public School at 59 Algonquin Road will be closed for the day because of the investigation.

“Just because we wanted to make sure there was not a large influx of people in the area at that time,” says Special Const. Shaylyn Jackson on why the school was closed.

Students and staff have been notified that learning will be done virtually on Monday and families should check their child's digital platform for details.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News London about the scene say, “There was a whole bunch of cops going by with rifles out,” and "...I was afraid with my grandkids being in the home and we just kept them down in the basement.”

The incident came to an end around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, and police say two arrests were made.

"“There were two people arrested, however they were arrested on unrelated incidents," says Jackson.

Woodstock continue to determine what happened, and say updates will be provided when they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine