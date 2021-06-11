Weapons seized at OPP checkpoint along Ontario-Quebec boundary in Hawkesbury

Five Quebec residents are facing weapons offences after being stopped at an Ontario Provincial Police checkpoint along the Ontario-Quebec boundary.

OPP officers with the Hawkesbury Detachment were called to assist at the Long Sault Bridge in the town of Hawkesbury at 10:30 p.m. on May 26.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle from Quebec that was travelling through the provincial border checkpoint.

"Police investigation revealed that the five occupants were in possession of cannabis as well as a loaded 9 mm handgun, as well as a loaded blank revolver," said the OPP.

Five people are facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say a Montreal man was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.