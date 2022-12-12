Weapons seized, three charged after traffic complaint

Three men arrested in North Bay are facing multiple charges after numerous open and empty alcohol containers inside a vehicle along with two joints, a handgun, ammunition and a crossbow, police say.

Following a traffic complaint, two men in their 20s from southern Ontario and a 46-year-old from North Bay were found in a vehicle at an Algonquin Avenue gas station and arrested by officers Dec. 9, police said in a news release Monday.

A total of 24 charges have been laid, most of which are weapons-related.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.