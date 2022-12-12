iHeartRadio

Weapons seized, three charged after traffic complaint


Handgun seized from vehicle after traffic complaint in North Bay. (North Bay Police Service)

Three men arrested in North Bay are facing multiple charges after numerous open and empty alcohol containers inside a vehicle along with two joints, a handgun, ammunition and a crossbow, police say.

Following a traffic complaint, two men in their 20s from southern Ontario and a 46-year-old from North Bay were found in a vehicle at an Algonquin Avenue gas station and arrested by officers Dec. 9, police said in a news release Monday.

 A total of 24 charges have been laid, most of which are weapons-related.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

