Weapons, uttering threats charges laid after lengthy police stand-off
A Windsor man has been arrested after allegedly using both a knife and an axe to threaten his neighbour, police said.
Officers received two separate complaints on Monday around 7 p.m. about a suspect threatening a neighbour with a knife and an axe, and uttering threats.
Police said when officers arrived on scene in the 900 block of Elsmere Avenue, the suspect threatened them and refused to leave his home and cooperate with the investigation.
Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) were called to the scene to contain the residence and execute a search warrant after police had “exhausted all efforts” to communicate with the man.
More than 12 hours later, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the man exited his residence and arrested without incident.
A 48-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and uttering death threats and weapons dangerous.
-
Therapeutic blankets created and designed for local hospital patientsA group of fashion design students have created 25 fidget blankets to help senior patients keep busy while in the hospital — but what’s a fidget blanket?
-
Sarnia resident facing drug trafficking chargesPolice said the suspect individual was already on house arrest from a previous drug trafficking investigation.
-
Canada says it won't deport international students who are victims of immigration fraudDozens of international students from India who unknowingly came to Canada under phony admission letters will be spared deportation, says Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).
-
Bids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena come in $20M higher than budgetBids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex were released to the public Wednesday afternoon.
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.