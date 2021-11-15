'Wear Purple Day' draws attention to woman abuse

Monday is the day to wear purple as part of the annual 'Shine the Light on Woman Abuse' campaign by the London Abused Women's Centre.

'Shine the Light' runs for the month of November to raise awareness about violence against women and to support those who have been abused.

A number of buildings across London have been lit in purple lights to mark the month.

And Nov. 15 is 'Wear Purple Day' when people are asked to wear purple and share a phtoo or video on social media with #ShinetheLight and @endwomanabuse to bring attention to the issue.

