Wear your mask, please: Some Ottawa businesses continue public health measure

On a busy Tuesday lunch hour at Green Door Restaurant & Bakery, most of the customers are still wearing masks as they peruse the buffet.

Despite the province lifting the mask mandate, signs posted on the door say their use is “highly encouraged.”

“We would just like to proceed with precaution, given what we’ve gone through as a business,” co-owner Jenny Ong said.

They’re one of a number of businesses recommending, or even asking, customers to continue masking.

“Our staff were saying they just weren’t comfortable with being completely unmasked,” Faustina Konkal, owner of Fabrications Ottawa said. “They wanted to take some time and see how things played out in the province after March break.”

The Carling Avenue fabric store has received hundreds of positive messages from customers about the continued masking but there are consequences as well.

Ottawa business owners say one star reviews and negative comments frequently follow any decision to continue public health measures.

“I got one this morning from somebody who has never shopped here, does not live in Ottawa,” Konkal continued. “Regardless of what I decided, I was going to anger someone and I’ve had to make dozens of those decisions in the last two years and I’m tired of it.”

The fear over what can quickly become damaging backlash is far from unique. Multiple restaurants declined to go on record with CTV Ottawa over concerns about the impact it could have on their business.

Even those choosing to ask their customers to continue masking say, if push comes to shove, they won’t enforce it.

“Our position is that we won’t enforce it, we just would recommend it and strongly urge people to wear their mask,” Ong said.

Staff at the Green Door say they appreciate no longer being involved in confrontations with customers over masking.

“My staff doesn’t need that kind of stress and anxiety in their workplace,” Konkal said.

Many Ottawa residents say they continue to wear masks when shopping.

“Just because everybody else is, I wanted them to feel comfortable around me. It’s just out of consideration,” Eleanor Hunt said.

Others saying they understand those who choose otherwise.

“Doesn’t bother me. To each his own. I’ve got my mask on so I’m comfortable with myself,” Chris Kramer added.