Weather advisories cover Vancouver Island with more rain and wind expected

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements related to rain and wind for all areas of Vancouver Island on Friday.

The weather advisories, which are less severe than weather warnings, are in advance of heavy rainfall predicted to sweep the island on Saturday night into Sunday night.

Two atmospheric rivers were predicted to reach the island this week. The first arrived on Thursday, knocking out power to thousands of Vancouver Island residents, mostly on the Mid- and North Island.

The second atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive Saturday and last through Sunday and bring with it heavier rains than what were seen on Thursday.

"Significant amounts of rainfall will fall during this period and rainfall warnings are likely to be issued as the event nears," said Environment Canada in an update Friday morning.

"Strong southeast winds are expected to develop through the Strait of Georgia for Saturday night and Sunday," said the weather office.

While Environment Canada says it's unlikely that snow will fall at higher elevations, it does caution that "weather in the mountains can change suddenly" and result in hazardous driving conditions.

On Thursday, roughly 18,000 BC Hydro customers lost electricity on Vancouver Island and nearby Gulf Islands.

By Friday morning at 8 a.m., less than 100 power outages remained in the island region, according to BC Hydro, with the bulk of the outages occurring on Galiano Island, north of Salt Spring Island.