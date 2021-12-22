Weather advisory in effect for Simcoe County, Grey Bruce
A weather advisory is in effect as the snow falls over Simcoe County, with five to 10 centimetres possible on Wednesday.
Environment Canada says that flurries and brief snow squalls should weaken by the afternoon before reintensifying Wednesday evening.
Motorists should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially in typical white-out areas.
Grey Bruce is under a snow squall warning with the possibility of 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall.
"Sudden near-zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow," the weather agency describes for motorists.
The squalls are expected to continue throughout the day.
Meanwhile, police remind motorists to clear all snow and ice from vehicles before venturing out onto the roads.
"Don't shortcut safety. Lives depend on it," Ontario Provincial Police posted on social media Wednesday morning.
Drivers could face a $110 fine for not clearing their view properly.
-
How to use rapid antigen tests to ensure a safe holiday seasonAs the holiday season approaches, health officials are encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free rapid antigen self-test kits available across the province.
-
More testing needed to determine cause of death of man found in Eastwood vehiclePolice have identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle on an Eastwood street one week ago, but not what killed him, yet.
-
Imagine Van Gogh exhibit coming to London, Ont.The art exhibit that has been making headlines -- and maybe filling your social feed -- is set to arrive in London this fall.
-
Lab professionals working 'beyond humanly possible' to process COVID-19 tests in OntarioThe head of an association representing Ontario laboratory workers says its members are putting in long hours and being asked to cancel vacation plans to handle a huge surge in COVID-19 tests.
-
Saskatoon police chief says 2021 saw 'concerning' increase in gun useIn a wide-ranging year-end interview, Saskatoon's police chief said guns are becoming more prevalent in the community.
-
Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/hA 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.
-
U of C and U of L will both start winter classes online amid OmicronThe University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge will be moving winter term classes to start online due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Road closed at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. after pedestrian hitRoads are closed in downtown Calgary after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Sooke School District brings in mandatory vaccine requirement for new hiresAfter receiving advice and guidance from several stakeholders over the past few months, the Sooke School District (SD62) board of education has taken a step forward on the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school district employees.