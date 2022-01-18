Weather advisory issued for Parry Sound-Muskoka

After days of heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures across Simcoe Muskoka, a weather advisory has been issued for the Parry Sound-Muskoka area.

According to Environment Canada, residents living in Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park could experience heavy snowfall on Tuesday evening.

The weather agency says the winter weather travel advisory was issued after a low-pressure system was tracked across the region, bringing with it blowing snow.

The snow is expected to ease into light flurries on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says visibility will be poor, and they are asking drivers to turn their vehicle's lights on and maintain a safe following distance.