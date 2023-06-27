Weather alert: Heavy rain continues Tuesday in the northeast, up to 40 mm

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for many communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy rainfall continues Tuesday.

"Slow-moving showers have developed and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts," the weather alert said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe."

These are the communities that could see up to 40 millimetres of rain:

Blind River

Burk's Falls

Elliot Lake

Greater Sudbury

Killarney

Kirkland Lake

Manitoulin Island

Muskoka

North Bay

Parry Sound

Ranger Lake

South River

Temagami

Temiskaming Shores

West Nipissing

POOR AIR QUALITY REMAINS

Unfortunately, the rain will not relieve the extremely high levels of air pollution being caused by the wildfires.

Most of Ontario remains under a special air quality statement.

While the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for North Bay has dropped to low risk overnight, it is supporsed to return to the 'very high risk' level by Tuesday night.

Sudbury's AQHI is considered 'high risk' and Sault Ste. Marie 'very high risk,' so it is recommended that most people reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve. Those with breathing or heart problems should avoid strenuous outdoor activities if possible.