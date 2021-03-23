Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in northern Ontario as rain is expected to turn to ice pellets or freezing rain before bringing heavy snow to some areas.
The mix of wintry precipitation is expected to begin Tuesday night and end Thursday morning.
Weather statements are in effect for communities north of Lake Superior to the James Bay Coast.
MIX OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION
"During the day Wednesday, most of the precipitation is expected to transition to a period of ice pellets or freezing rain," Environment Canada said. "Several hours of freezing rain will be possible, and some significant ice accretions may occur before the precipitation transitions to snow Wednesday night."
Communities affected include:
- Fraserdale - Pledger Lake
- Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls
- Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake
- Manitouwadge - Hornepayne
- Marathon – Schreiber
- White River – Dubreuilville
"A few quick centimetres of snow will be possible by the time the snow comes to an end Thursday morning," Environment Canada said.
HEAVY SNOW
The weather system will begin as rain Wednesday morning and then change to ice pellets or freezing rain before turning to snow. Environment Canada is forecasting between 10 to 15 cm of heavy snow by Thursday morning in these areas:
- Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park
- Atikokan - Shebandowan - Quetico Park
- Attawapiskat
- Beardmore - Jellicoe - Macdiarmid
- Cloud Bay - Dorion
- Fort Albany
- Fort Hope - Lansdowne House - Ogoki
- Geraldton - Longlac - Caramat
- Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake
- Kakabeka Falls - Whitefish Lake - Arrow Lake
- Moosonee
- Nakina - Aroland - Pagwa
- Nipigon - Rossport
- Upsala – Raith
"A snowfall warning may be required for portions of the area at a later time. Winds are also forecast to gust up to 50 km/h Wednesday night, leading to some blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times, particularly over open areas," Environment Canada said.