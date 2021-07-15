Weather alert upgraded to rainfall warnings in several parts of northeastern Ontario

As the rain continues across northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in several areas to rainfall warnings with up to 60 mm by Thursday night.

A summer storm is bringing more heavy rain that started overnight and stretches from Sault Ste. Marie to Kirkland Lake.

"Total rainfall amounts are expected to be between 40 and 60 mm before the rain ends by this evening. Some localized higher amounts are possible," Canada's weather service said in its weather alert Thursday morning. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority continues to monitor water levels, which it said are "flowing at normal levels." A flood outlook statement issued Wednesday is in effect until July 19.

"Forecasted rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed. There may be localized flooding in areas with low drainage," the statement said.

Communities along the shores of Lake Huron, from Blind River to Manitoulin Island and Killarney, as well as Greater Sudbury and Timmins, are expected to see total rainfall amounts between 20 and 50 mm of rain.

North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority (NBMCA) said water levels in its jurisdiction are at or below average for this time of year, and that serious flooding is not expected.

"Chippewa Creek is around average level for this time of year, but it always responds quickly to rainfall, particularly if there is a significant amount fall in a short period of time,” Kurtis Romanchuk, a NBMCA duty officer, said. "Localized flooding from area watercourses is possible if intense rainfall occurs, and water is likely to accumulate on roadways, parking lots and flat or low-lying areas."

