Weather alert upgraded to snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver

A weather alert for Metro Vancouver has been upgraded to a warning as the region is expected to see more snow than initially forecast.

At first, an advisory issued early Thursday morning said higher terrain could see up to five centimetres Friday night and heading into Saturday morning. In a snowfall warning issued Friday, Environment Canada predicted that could now get up to 10 centimetres.

"A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the B.C. South Coast tonight bringing a wintery mixture of precipitation to much of the region," Environment Canada's warning said.

"Temperatures will be cold enough to keep snow levels mainly between 200 and 300 metres, however the heavy precipitation may allow the snow levels to lower briefly closer to sea level."

Environment Canada's warning said about two centimetres could accumulate near sea level.

"Warmer air pushes in later on Saturday morning and allows the snow over higher terrain to change to rain," the warning said.

On Saturday, heavy rain is expected with temperatures warming up to 6 C. By Sunday and heading into next week, a mix of sun and cloud is expected along with slightly cooler temperatures.

WARNINGS ACROSS B.C.

Most of the province was under weather warnings Friday morning, with a few areas under watches or special weather statements.

Environment Canada issued winter storm, wind, snowfall and extreme cold warnings for various parts of B.C.

Highway 3, connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland to the Interior, is expected to see heavy snow through Saturday with a risk of freezing rain. That route has faced multiple closures in recent weeks as it's been a key commercial route while the Coquihalla Highway's repairs are completed following November's catastrophic storms.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," Environment Canada warned, adding that drivers should check DriveBC before heading out.

Meanwhile, warnings to avoid frostbite are in place for other parts of the province. In the Peace River region, which includes Fort St. John, temperatures are forecast to get near -26 C, with wind chill that might get to -40 C.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada's warning for that region said. "Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."