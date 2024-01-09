Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast

The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.

Hazardous winter conditions caused by wind gusts up to 60 km/h creating poor visibility with blowing snow has prompted Environment Canada to upgrade the weather alert to a winter storm warning Tuesday morning.

The winter storm warning is in effect for communities from Sault Ste. Marie east to the Quebec border – including Manitoulin Island -- and from Barrie north to Foleyet and Kirkland Lake.

Total snowfall amounts will range between 15 and 30 cm.

The worst part of the storm is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada said.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Deteriorating road conditions may cause highway closures and transportation delays.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Air Canada has cancelled its two flights between Sudbury and Toronto, 8237 and 8238, on Tuesday afternoon.

SUDBURY ISSUES EXTREME COLD WEATHER ALERT

Beginning at noon Tuesday, the City of Greater Sudbury has declared an extreme cold weather alert for the next 24 hours.

The announcement activates short-term emergency services overnight for people most vulnerable to intensely cold weather conditions whenever the temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C, -20 C with the windchill, and when Environment Canada issues a storm watch or weather warning.

"People on the street will be encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and services. Individuals who may be at risk due to low temperatures in their homes are also eligible for these service," the city said in the alert.

These are the following services available:

Outreach workers will be transporting people from the streets to warm spaces and will have extra clothing, blankets and hot beverages for those who choose not to access shelters. L'Association des jeunes de la rue 705-688-6975

WARMING CENTRES

Samaritan Centre - 344 Elgin St. 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) - 95 Pine Street 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. for youth ages 16-24

Grace Family Church - 426 Burton from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

SHELTERS

The Salvation Army Cedar Place - 261 Cedar St. for homeless families, women and children 24 hours a day

CMHA - Off the Street Emergency Shelter - 200 Larch St. open to all 18 years old and up 10 p.m to 8 a.m.

Safe Harbour House - 288 Kingsmount Blvd. open 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. to women and gender diverse persons (low-barrier)

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

All school buses on Manitoulin Island and in the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts are cancelled Tuesday.

"Manitoulin Island is expected to receive mixed precipitation starting this morning (Tuesday), followed by a considerable amount of snow and heavy wind gusts," Renee Boucher, the executive director of Sudbury Student Services Consortium told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.

"The lake effect on Manitoulin Island affects our travels greatly at times and today is likely one of those days!"

Boucher said they do not plan cancellations in advance.

"We are required to follow our procedures and verify roadways during early morning hours. If cancellations occur, I will be sending an email to the media before 6:30 a.m. and will communicate these through Twitter, Facebook and our website," she said.

CTV News will continue tracking the storm and how it affects northerners. Check back for updates.

PREPARING FOR POWER OUTAGES

With potentially damaging winds and wet, heavy snow, electricity provider Hydro One said it is preparing to respond to possible power outages as the storm gets closer.

"We're getting our crews geared up and into position to respond to any outages that may occur," said Chong Kiat Ng, vice president distribution of Hydro One, in a news release.

"We understand how critical electricity is to energizing life for Ontarians and our teams are committed to getting the power restored as safely and quickly as possible, if outages occur."

Residents are encouraged to prepare with an easily-accessible emergency supply kit.

Here are some recommended items to pack in your kit: