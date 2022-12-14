Weather alerts and extreme cold warnings in northern Ontario

As wintery weather settles in across northern Ontario, weather alerts have been issued for several communities due to extremely cold temperatures, strong wind gusts and snow.

EXTREME COLD

Extreme cold weather alerts were issued Wednesday in Greater Sudbury and Timmins as temperatures dipped into double digits below zero.

It was expected to drop to – 27 C early Thursday morning with the wind chill factor, the City of Timmins said in a news release.

Both cities activated emergency shelter plans to protect people from freezing temperatures.

SHELTERS

In Sudbury, people can access services through:

Samaritan Centre Warming Station at 344 Elgin Street

Sudbury Action Centre for Youth for people ages 16 to 24 at 95 Pine Street

The Salvation Army Cedar Place for women and children at 261 Cedar Street

CMHA Off the Street Emergency Shelter for people 18 and older at 200 Larch Street

Safe Harbour House, a low-barrier shelter for women and gender-diverse persons at 288 Kingsmount Boulevard

L’Association des jeunes de la rue overnight hotline (10 p.m. to 8 a.m.) 705-688-6975. The community outreach program can also provide transportation to warm spaces along with extra clothing, blankets and hot beverages

In Timmins, people can access emergency shelter at Living Space at 316 Spruce Street South

STRONG WIND, SNOW

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for northern Ontario communities along the Great Lakes.

"A strong low-pressure system is expected to bring strong, southeasterly wind gusts, snow and blowing snow beginning early Thursday morning and continuing into Thursday night. The strongest wind gusts are expected primarily near Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and the North Channel," the weather alert said.

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h along with snowfall between 10 and 15 centimetres can reduce visibility creating hazardous travel conditions.

Communities affected include: