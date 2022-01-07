Weather alerts, extreme cold warnings in these parts of northern Ont.

A series of weather alerts have been issued for several communities in northern Ontario for Friday and Saturday, including extreme cold, heavy snow and strong wind gusts.

WIND CHILL MAKING TEMPERATURES PLUNGE

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings Friday in many communities in and around the Timmins area as wind chill values near – 40 C.

The frigid temperatures are expected to linger until Saturday morning.

Communities affected include:

Cochrane

Fraserdale

Hearst

Iroquois Falls

Kesagami Lake

Little Abitibi

Pledger Lake

Smooth Rock Falls

Timmins

When outside, it is recommended to cover up in warm layers with a wind-resistant outer layer.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," Environment Canada said in its weather alert.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Extreme cold warnings are also issued in northwestern Ontario near the Manitoba border.

HEAVY SNOW IN SUPERIOR NORTH AREA SATURDAY

Meanwhile, a special weather statement has been issued from Nipigon to Wawa due to the heavy accumulation of snow up to 15 centimetres and strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

The hazardous travel conditions are expected to begin Saturday morning and last through the evening.

"Travel is expected to become hazardous due to accumulating snow and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada said Friday morning.

"There is some uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts at this time. Warnings or advisories may be required as the event draws near."