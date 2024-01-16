Weather alerts issued for parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings and watches for what could be another foot of snow and reduced visibility in parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

In Grey and Bruce counties, the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County all fall under the warning.

This region can expect heavier and blowing snow up to 30 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

The national weather agency says the highest snowfall amounts are expected to be north of Owen Sound and south of Lion's Head however, the lake effect snow squalls could persist through to Wednesday.

To the north, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park are under a similar Environment Canada warning of 15 to 25 centimetres Tuesday and another 20 centimetres to 40 centimetres through the night.

In Muskoka, Port Carling, Port Severn, Huntsville and Baysville are under a snow sqall watch and are expected to see about 30 to 40 centimetres through to Wednesday.

Non-essential travel is not advised.