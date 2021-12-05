Weather alerts spread across southern Ontario
Several weather alerts are in effect across all of southern Ontario on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk and up to Niagara is all under a special weather statement.
The statement calls for strong winds starting Sunday night through Monday evening.
Winds could be gusting up to 90 km/h and could be accompanied by heavy rain, upwards of 40mm in some parts.
Huron-Perth, Waterloo-Wellington and Grey-Bruce are under a freezing rain warning.
Along with the freezing rain, three to five centimetres of snow could also accumulate Sunday evening.
Environment Canada reminds the public to monitor alerts and forecasts and to take all factors into consideration when heading out on the roads.
