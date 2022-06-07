Weather causes ‘significant delays’ for GO riders on Lakeshore East
GO Transit customers on the Lakeshore East line are being told to expect significant delays due to weather-related conditions on the tracks.
GO Transit said Tuesday evening that it was experiencing problems at Guildwood and Pickering GO stations due to possible flooding.
“Trains will not be able to move through the area for your safety until a full investigation is completed,” the agency said. “There will be significant delays and possible cancellations. We expect it will take an extended period of time before we can return to our regular service.”
Multiple trains have been affected because of the problem.
Shortly before 7 p.m., GO Transit said that an inspection had been completed and that trains could resume moving through the area, but that residual delays and possible cancellations were still expected.
Much of the GTA saw significant rainfall between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon. A special weather statement was in effect for most of the region, but has since ended in most areas.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.