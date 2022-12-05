Weather causing school bus delays across region

A dozen-plus school buses have been delayed across the Central Ontario region.

Flurries and snow have been reported in both the Wellington-Dufferin and Trillium Lakelands regions early Monday morning.

Buses in the Nipissing-Parry sound region have been delayed by up to 20 minutes.

School buses in the Trillium Lakelands area have been delayed by up to an hour.

Snow is expected to taper off by mid morning.