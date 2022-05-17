Weather experts investigating potential tornado near Ripley
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
Experts with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating a potential tornado that may have touched down near Ripley, Ont., in Bruce County, on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses apparently captured video of a vortex lifting dirt in an open field around 5 p.m. Saturday.
No damage was reported in the area, but officials with the Northern Tornadoes Project are apparently looking for more video or information about this potential twister.
Ontario’s first tornado of 2022 was confirmed on Sunday. It touched down near the community of Casselman, Ont. near Ottawa and was rated an EF-0.
-
Prince Albert firefighters rescue 8 people stuck in elevatorFirefighters in Prince Albert helped free several people stuck in an elevator.
-
Jason Kenney meets Jason KenneyAlberta Premier Jason Kenney met the person he says has been catching heat on his behalf on Twitter.
-
Windsor mayor says LG Chem plant could still be on the table for WindsorWindsor’s mayor says the region remains in contention for the LG Chem plant.
-
25 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, outbreak at University HospitalThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 25 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.
-
'I didn't know what else I could do': Parents still struggling to find baby formulaAn Elmira mother says her baby has an allergy to certain kinds of formula and finding the right brand has been difficult amid the shortage.
-
Early morning attack leaves man with life threatening injuries: Regina policeThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for any information regarding an early morning attack that left a Regina man with life threatening injuries.
-
Rattlesnake rescued by B.C. road crewsCrews working to rebuild B.C.'s Highway 8 encountered a relatively rare rattlesnake Monday.
-
B.C. Liberals slam NDP plan for new $789M Royal B.C. MuseumThe B.C. Liberal party is criticizing the NDP government's plans to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum at a cost of $789 million.
-
Historical sex offence charge for Seaforth golf proCameron Doig of Seaforth, Ont. is facing more sexual offence charges. The 63-year-old golf pro has been charged with one count of indecent assault on a female and police say this charge is “historical” in nature.