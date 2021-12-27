Weather forecast: Here's how cold it could get in Vancouver this week

Monday is predicted to be the chilliest day in Metro Vancouver's ongoing cold snap, with Environment Canada warning temperatures could dip below -20 C.

A weather warning has been in place for multiple days and Environment Canada says Arctic outflow winds are bringing record-breaking low temperatures to parts of B.C.

The cold weather is expected to last until Wednesday, but Monday is predicted to be the coldest.

"An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. interior is bringing strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to the coastal communities," Environment Canada's warning for Metro Vancouver said Monday.

"The outflow winds will create wind chill values near -20 and below this morning. Mainland inlets and areas that are exposed to outflow winds are more likely to experience these very cold wind chill values."

On Monday, it's expected to be mostly sunny in Vancouver, with some cloudiness and flurries later in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to get up to -8 C, but with wind chill it could feel like -21 C in the morning and -15 C in the afternoon. In the evening, it's expected to stay steady at about -7 C.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer, though still well below freezing. Temperatures could get up to -3 C but with wind chill it's predicted to feel like -12 C in the morning, then like -7 C in the afternoon.

Temperatures could dip back down heading into Wednesday, however.

"Stronger outflow and lower overnight temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning bringing wind chill values to near -20 again," Environment Canada's warning says.

"The cold wind chill will moderate during the day on Wednesday as temperatures increase."

It's not until the weekend that temperatures are expected to get above zero.

In the weather warning, Environment Canada provided information on the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite," the weather warning said.

"Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather."