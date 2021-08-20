Weather prompts changes to Burt Block Party

One of the first large concerts in Winnipeg scheduled to begin Friday night has to make some changes due to the weather.

The Burt Block Party, which was scheduled to take place on the streets outside the Burton Cummings Theatre, will instead see performers take the stage inside the theatre.

“We've picked up the entire audience, we've picked up the stage and entertainment and moved it indoors to the Burt,” said Kevin Donnelly with True North Sports and Entertainment on Friday.

Donnelly said the safety of guests and performers was the main reason for moving the performances inside. The Jim Cuddy Band, 54-40, and The Northern Pikes are scheduled to perform Friday night, while The Sheepdogs and Said The Whale are performing on Saturday.

True North said they’re trying to maintain the street party atmosphere of the event, and the street outside, which is closed for the festival, will still have food trucks and a place to get some fresh air.

“It might be a wet fresh air, but they can go outside, enjoy what they can of the outdoor experience, but come back in and see the performers inside the venue,” Donnelly said.

Even though the capacity is now smaller, Donnelly said they’ve sold just under what the Burton Cummings Theatre can hold.

All ticket holders must present proof of full vaccination, and masks must be worn inside the venue, except while eating or drinking.

Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

True North said those who feel uncomfortable attending the event indoors will be offered a refund, and are encouraged to reach out by email to info@tnse.com by 7 p.m.