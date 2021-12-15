Weather rollercoaster moving into Simcoe Muskoka

Another weather system bringing powerful winds and freezing rain is forecast for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Huntsville and Baysville areas, with drizzle starting late in the morning or early Wednesday afternoon.

The weather agency warns snow or ice pellets may initiate the freezing rain. There's a potential for up to two millimetres of ice accumulation.

But it's the winds that will pick up by Thursday and could wreak havoc, much like the storm that rolled through the region over the weekend, causing tree branches to litter yards and power outages in several areas.

"The highest winds are expected along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where gusts to 90 km/h are likely," Environment Canada stated on its website.

Local power outages are possible.

Daytime highs are expected to hit double-digits Thursday afternoon, with southwesterly winds around 70 to 90km/h.

The system should weaken by Thursday night.