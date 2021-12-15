Weather rollercoaster moving into Simcoe Muskoka
Another weather system bringing powerful winds and freezing rain is forecast for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Huntsville and Baysville areas, with drizzle starting late in the morning or early Wednesday afternoon.
The weather agency warns snow or ice pellets may initiate the freezing rain. There's a potential for up to two millimetres of ice accumulation.
But it's the winds that will pick up by Thursday and could wreak havoc, much like the storm that rolled through the region over the weekend, causing tree branches to litter yards and power outages in several areas.
"The highest winds are expected along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where gusts to 90 km/h are likely," Environment Canada stated on its website.
Local power outages are possible.
Daytime highs are expected to hit double-digits Thursday afternoon, with southwesterly winds around 70 to 90km/h.
The system should weaken by Thursday night.
-
Kitchener woman facing several drug and firearm charges after search warrantWaterloo regional police executed a search warrant on Wednesday on King Street East and discovered several types of street drugs as well as weapons.
-
Kitchener doctor starts twitter account to find rapid COVID-19 testsAmid growing calls to make COVID-19 rapid testing more accessible, a Kitchener doctor is taking to social media to connect Canadians with the difficult-to-find tests.
-
Stellantis workers fill seven Chrysler Pacifcas with toys to donateStellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees filled seven minivans with donated toys to go to local kids in need this holiday season.
-
'Recruit from us': Agreement between Alberta First Nations, U of A aims to train more Indigenous physiciansA new agreement between the University of Alberta and Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. aims to train more Indigenous physicians and improve health care for northern Alberta First Nations.
-
Halifax physician Ken Rockwood wins international award for frailty, dementia workA Halifax doctor has won a prestigious international award recognizing his research on people living with frailty and dementia as well as his campaign to battle ageism in the health sector.
-
'Barge Chilling Beach' sign erected as vessel remains resting on Vancouver shorelineOne month after a wayward barge crashed onto Vancouver's shoreline, the city's park board has marked the vessel's unexpectedly long stay with a tongue-in-cheek sign.
-
Hospital partnership heats up as health care costs riseThe South Huron Hospital in Exeter and the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich will soon be sharing the same leader.
-
Police investigating collision involving pedestrian, LRTWaterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and an LRT on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit program expanded to reach more working familiesThe Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit program has been expanded to reach more working families with employment incomes from $12,500 to $50,000.