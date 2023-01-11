Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick.

The weather agency is advising that snow will start to fall in the province Thursday night, before transitioning to a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain on Friday.

Northern areas of New Brunswick could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow. Central areas of New Brunswick could see up to 15 centimetres of snow before it turns to freezing rain and rain. Southern areas of New Brunswick can expect rainfall of 25 millimetres or more.

The statement cautions, "travel could become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination."

While some initial snow may fall in parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, it is expected to quickly turn to rain. The rain could total 10 to 25 millimetres in Prince Edward Island and 20 to 50 millimetres for parts of Nova Scotia. Due to frozen or saturated ground, water runoff could contribute to hydroplaning conditions on roads Friday and instances of localized flooding.

A strong southerly wind will accompany the snow and rain on Friday. The wind will reach peak strength Friday afternoon into Friday evening, becoming sustained 30 to 50 km/h, with gusts as high as 60 to 90 km/h. Winds of a similar strength have produced scattered power outages in the region in the past.

The southerly wind will also boost temperatures up in the Maritimes. Temperatures on Friday could reach 5 to 10 degrees for all, except the northernmost areas of New Brunswick.

More to come.