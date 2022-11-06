Weather statement predicts possible pockets of 'heavy snow' on Vancouver Island

Special weather statements have been issued for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island due to the potential for "localized pockets of heavy snow" on Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alerts Sunday, saying a low pressure system is expected to "draw out cold air from the B.C. Interior."

"Snow levels will initially be near 200 metres but may drop to sea levels depending on precipitation intensity," the weather agency said.

"Confidence in occurrence is medium but confidence in exact area and snowfall accumulation is low as it will be highly variable."

Environment Canada said snowfall warnings may be issued as the weather event draws nearer, and added that motorists should "be prepared for sudden changes in driving conditions."

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 BC Hydro customers were still without power on the Island Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after the end of Friday night's windstorm.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to the roughly 330,000 customers that lost it province-wide during the storm, including nearly 80,000 on Vancouver Island.

Most of the remaining outages were on the North Island, and BC Hydro said in a statement that it expected to have electricity restored to most Island residents on Sunday, with the "possible exception" of those in remote areas or with significant damage making it hard for crews to access them.

"We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updated estimates for power restoration as they become available," the Crown corporation said.