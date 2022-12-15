Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, Sault

Environment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.

Affected are Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney and Manitoulin Island.

“Snowfall accumulations of five to 10 cm. Peak snowfall rates of one to two cm per hour,” the statement said.

“Reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow.”

Snow is expected to taper to flurries or drizzle by early this evening with a chance of freezing drizzle.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the statement said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.