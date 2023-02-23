Weather too polar for penguins! Extreme cold continues in Calgary

Calgarians only have to suffer through bitter cold for a little while longer before the temperatures rise.

The intense winter weather continues on Thursday and Friday but the mercury will climb on the weekend, with daytime highs that are more seasonal.

For now, it's so brisk that even penguins prefer to stay indoors.

The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute announced on Thursday morning that its daily penguin walk was cancelled due to the extreme cold.

"We are hopeful to resume the walk tomorrow," the zoo said in a tweet.

At the Calgary International Airport, at least six departing flights were cancelled on Thursday, along with nine arrivals.

The airport took to social media earlier this week to warn travellers that the cold and snowy weather may impact flights, asking those heading to the airport to leave extra time to get there.

Calgary's cold winter weather has also prompted WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill this week.

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CALGARY

Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada cautioning the artic weather puts everyone at risk.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," said the national weather agency.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

WAYS TO WARM UP

If you're feeling a bit frosty there are several ways to warm up, like sipping on a hot chocolate.

Though the city's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest wraps up in less than a week, that's plenty of time to purchase a specially-crafted hot chocolate for charity.

There are almost 100 participating vendors and a portion of the sales from every hot chocolate goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

You could also cozy up inside the East Village's Hygge Hut.

The Scandinavian-style space is inspired by the Danish idea of Hygge, and is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For Calgarians living without a home, the Salvation Army's mobile warming station will be at Westbrook Station from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at Sunalta Station from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and at Southland Station from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday,