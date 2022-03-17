UPDATE: The day has held steady, though as with the past couple, the perfect spot is going to be in the sun and out of the wind, as you please, as this wind offers both base warming, and a mighty uptick in temperature. The west wind developed around one o'clock and popped us awful close to 10 by two o'clock.

The evening projection paints our warmest hours as five and six o'clock before the gradual decline. So, it's probably a fine evening to keep those dinner plans active. Wear green.

The remainder of the week is still huddled around a number of toasty temps, with the Sunday exception; we're in that rocky phase of model development where snowfall totals are quite across-the-board. A few holdouts keep us between 2-3 cm, but yesterday, I called for those totals to drop off by Sunday, and a few model representations are following that school of thought, too. It's the difference between having to shovel, and not having to shovel. I'll continue monitoring.

After halting our run in the double-digits —a measly 9.7 C high yesterday— we rejoin the grouping today and hold there until Sunday. Wind gust speeds have fallen off compared to the early week, and that's a trend we’ll keep for a few more days. Some models repeat yesterday's outlook; that could mean gusts in the 30s, maybe low 40s.

If you have an interest in getting out to celebrate St. Patrick on a patio, bring a jacket or sweater along.

Sunday, things take a one-day turn. A cold passage will drive a band of snow over us, drastically limiting our high temperature. Previous iterations of this forecast called for 1.5 centimetres of snow and a high near our seasonal normal of 5 C; that high potential is creeping down, and the snow is creeping up, instead. Two to three cm is the main outlook, now.

The key words in the above paragraph are "one" and "day" – the reason we get chilly, northern wind on Sunday is because of the high-pressure ridge that's on the way. Monday, we'll start a recovery trend that places us back above seasonal, and above even what this week had to offer.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening (9 pm): some cloud, temperature 5 C

Overnight: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday

Mainly sunny, westerly breezes in the afternoon

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

KG sent along a nifty pic of the convective showers that rolled through yesterday. Despite how ominous those clouds appeared to be, they didn't do a whole lot at the ground, thanks to our exceptionally dry surface conditions.

We love to see your pictures – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.