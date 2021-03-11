The weather system that brought messy conditions to much of the northeast continues Thursday along and north of Highway 101 in northern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a lingering low-pressure system lingers in northern Ontario from the Fort Frances – Rainy Lake area to the Quebec border and James Bay coast.

SNOWFALL WARNINGS

Snowfall warnings are in effect for communities north of Lake Superior.

Heavy snow with accumulations between 10 and 20 cm are expected through Thursday morning.

The band of snow is falling from Atikokan to Lake Nipigon to Nakina and includes Highways 11, 17 and 622.

Conditions will create poor visibility and rapid accumulation of 2 to 5 cm per hour will make travel in this area difficult.

Communities affected include:

Armstrong

Aroland

Arrow Lake

Atikokan

Auden

Beardmore

Black Sturgeon Lake

Caramat

Cloud Bay

Dorion

English River

Geraldton

Gull Bay

Ignace

Jellicoe

Kakabeka Falls

Longlac

Macdiarmid

Mine Centre

Nakina

Nipigon

Pagwa

Quetico Park

Raith

Rossport

Savant Lake

Seine River Village

Shebandowan

Sturgeon Lake

Upsala

Wabakimi Park

Whitefish Lake

FREEZING RAIN WARNINGS

Freezing rain continues Thursday morning mostly along and north of Highway 101, including Timmins and Highways 11 and 17.

Environment Canada said 5 to 10 mm of ice is expected to accumulate in the hardest-hit areas. The ice could also cause power outages and poor road conditions.

"Ice pellets are also being reported, and will continue to mix in at times tonight," the weather service said.

The precipitation should turn into snow flurries Thursday afternoon.

Communities affected include: