Weather warnings in place for southern Alberta and the mountain parks

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for Alberta, particularly in the southern regions of the province.

First, many regions in southern Alberta are under a wind warning due to 120 km/h gusts that the agency says could lead to property damage.

The advisory is in effect for a number of communities including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Fort Macleod, Okotoks, Crowsnest Pass, Cypress Hills Provincial Park and surrounding areas.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada wrote in the bulletin. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The winds are expected to subside by the evening.

SNOW SQUALL WARNING ISSUED

Environment Canada placed also placed several areas of southern Alberta under a snow squall warning, including Airdrie, Olds, Sundre, Drumheller, and Three Hills.

"An east-west oriented line of intense snowfall and gusty winds will move southwards early this evening," the weather authority said. "Visibility may be rapidly reduced to near zero in snow and blowing snow."

Snow squall warnings are issued when conditions are favourable to produce intense but brief bursts of heavy snow that can severly hamper visibility.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Calgary was placed under a snow squall watch. Less than an hour later, that was upgraded to a warning.

