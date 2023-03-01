Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.

The snow is a result of two low-pressure systems coming together, one out of the U.S. Midwest and the second out of Texas. The combined weather system will pass to the south of the Maritimes late Thursday into Friday bringing the region inclement weather.

In New Brunswick, the warnings are in effect for Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County as well as Saint John and the Bay of Fundy coastline. The warnings call for 15 to 20 cm of snow Thursday noon through Thursday night.

A special weather statement calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow remains in effect for central and southeastern New Brunswick.

Snowfall warnings are in place for the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia as well as Queens County through eastern Halifax County. A widespread 15 to 25 cm snowfall is expected there from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Special weather statements continue for Cumberland/Colchester, the North Shore, the Eastern Shore, and southern Inverness as well as Richmond counties Cape Breton. The statements say that the snow may not start until Thursday evening but totals of 15 to 20 cm are still possible.

There are no alerts in effect for the Tri-county area of Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne. That southwestern area is expected to see rain mix with the snow reducing total accumulation.

A Special weather statement continues for Prince Edward Island. Five to 10 cm of snow is forecast for the province with a chance the southern coastline could see totals of up to 15 cm.

Environment Canada notes in both the warning and statements that driving conditions will deteriorate Thursday evening and night, with weather conditions improving Friday morning.

An easterly wind turning northerly will accompany the falling snow. Gusts may reach 30 to 50 km/h Thursday night into early Friday morning. Gusts on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia peaking 50 to 70 km/h.

While below warning criteria the wind gusts are likely to combine with the falling snow reducing visibility for periods of time. Reduced visibility is most likely in southern New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia Thursday evening and night as heavier snow is expected during that time.

