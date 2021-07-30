Weather watches and warnings closing in around Calgary

Calgary has moved into the bronze-medal position in a competition we never wanted:

7pm today was #Calgary's 275th smoky hour this year which puts 2021 in 3rd place for the most in any year since records began. Just 40 more hours to get to 2nd place. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/55HJ8VmEVy

And this weekend, we stand to increase our position. As of this writing (6:05 a.m.), Calgary sits on its odd little island, with air quality advisories now spreading to Airdrie and Okotoks, along with the "old faithfuls," Kananaskis and Canmore. Looking east, heat warning criteria persist in Okotoks, Brooks, and Drumheller.

Calgary is surrounded on all sides, but at present, has nothing to speak of – yet.

In spite of Calgary's dodging of the heat warnings, we're still sitting at an "uncomfortable for sleeping" benchmark:

Yesterday was #Calgary's 26th day with minimum temperature >10°C this July which raises 2021 from 3rd to 2nd place for the most during July. Just 1 more day to get to 1st place. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/wKctp492U0

This data is great (even if the stat is a touch harrowing), but let's go a little deeper: On July 1, your average low is 9.4 C, it slowly creeps up to an average low of 10.5 C by July 30, occasionally peaking to 10.6 C. You can dig deeper here. Here's how our low temperatures have worked out so far this month:

Our five-day doesn't buck the trend. The long weekend will likely push us to the heat warning, with high pressure sliding through. This zone of high pressure could trigger additional smoke for Saturday, though signs are pointing to some alleviation by Sunday, and more so for the holiday Monday. Here's hoping.

I mentioned on Thursday, some marginal instability will roll off the foothills today, which may have the legs to deliver thundershowers over Calgary. These storms are labeled as having a minor threat status – that is to say, they won't be all that strong when and if they arrive, though the foothills may get a decent light show. Any precipitation is good precipitation, though.

Your five-day:

Friday

Mainly "sunny," smoke, afternoon isolated storm risk

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: hazy, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny, smoke

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 18 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 18 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: some cloud, low 17 C

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

For our pics of the day, we start with Scott on Kananaskis Lake, under an air quality advisory:

Then, this photo Brenda took of changing leaves. Kevin Green covered this story earlier in the week.

Thank you for sending, all!