Weather whiplash heading our way
Pack your umbrella, snow boots, tuque and a raincoat.
The next few days are going to leave your weather vane spinning as warm air meets hot air, meets snow and back again.
While Environment Canada is calling for highs of 12 degrees Celsius today, we can expect thunderstorms overnight leading into a wacky Wednesday.
Wednesday starts normally enough, with rain showers in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm.
But then expect the temperature to plunge, leaving us here in Simcoe County with blowing snow and flurries in the afternoon with wind gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour.
And we can expect a high of 12 with a wind chill of minus 14 in the afternoon.
We'll roll into Thursday with an expected high of minus six, but although the skies will clear overnight, the national weather agency says we'll only see a high of minus eight overnight.
Maybe March won't be so crazy because we're back to sunny skies on Friday and a high of plus six.
