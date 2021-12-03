Weather Will’s biggest fan

Alyssa Labelle from Sudbury recently had her wisdom teeth removed and was feeling a little loopy, as many do following dental surgery.

After the surgery, Alyssa caught the nurse and her mother off-guard as she just kept repeating how much she loves Weather Will.

Her mother took advantage of the situation and recorded a video of Alyssa revealing her inner love for Will Aiello, CTV News Northern Ontario's weather specialist who is often referred to as "Weather Will," and shared it with him.

She told CTV News she has always been a fan of his.

In the video, Alyssa emotionally states, "I love Weather Will because he's the best weather man ever."

Aiello said it is the best video he has received from a fan all year and Labelle is definitely his number one fan.

With files from Will Aiello, CTV News Northern Ontario weather specialist