Weather Will Wednesday merch raising money for NEO Kids

On Friday, CTV News Northern Ontario weather presenter Will Aiello made a big announcement.

'Weather Will' is transferring to CTV News Kitchener at the end of the month.

His last day in northern Ontario will be Feb. 23.

Before he goes, he wanted to make at least one more positive impact on the community.

With Aiello's Paddle with Purpose fundraising success last summer, he has partnered with Sudbury clothing brand Positive Inception to raise money for NEO Kids Foundation.

For a limited time, Weather Will Wednesday merch will be available for sale.

A hoodie and three colours of t-shirts are available for purchase with proceeds going to support children's health care in the northeast.

The cartoon graphic of 'Weather Will' was created by CTV Northern Ontario graphic artist Amanda Harte.