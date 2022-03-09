Website promises updates on English Bay barge deconstruction

Almost four months after a massive barge crashed onto the Vancouver shoreline, there's still no timeline for its removal – but there is a dedicated website for updates.

According to the site, detailed planning remains underway to remove the massive vessel from the rocks at Sunset Beach, despite the lack of a firm start date.

"We understand there is public interest in this project and we are happy to provide updates as they're available," it reads.

"Preparation for the deconstruction is complex and involves consultation with multiple stakeholders and subject matter experts. Planning is underway and includes safety, security, habitat and environmental protections and assessments."

Grounding on the rocks during one of the intense storms that battered B.C. back in November left the barge structurally unsound, meaning it will have to be deconstructed and taken away in pieces.

That work has been contracted out to Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd., which may be behind the new EnglishBayBarge.ca website.

The site features the North Vancouver company's logo, and links to the Instagram page of the Carlson Construction Group, of which Vancouver Pile Driving is a member.

CTV News has reached out to the owner of the website for more information, including what kind of details barge-watchers can expect once the updates begin.