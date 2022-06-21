WECDSB approves $282.4 million budget for upcoming school year

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) approved a budget of $282.4 million for the 2022-23 school year.

Board trustees passed the proposed budget during Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.

According to WECDSB, the budget is based on a projected enrollment of 20,375 students for the coming school year, an increase of 225 students compared to last year.

The budget accounts for an increase in spending of about $9.2 million, mainly toward increased staffing and programs due to the expected increase in enrollment.

A WECDSB news release says some of the budget revenues are to support the following priorities: