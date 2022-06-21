WECDSB approves $282.4 million budget for upcoming school year
The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) approved a budget of $282.4 million for the 2022-23 school year.
Board trustees passed the proposed budget during Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.
According to WECDSB, the budget is based on a projected enrollment of 20,375 students for the coming school year, an increase of 225 students compared to last year.
The budget accounts for an increase in spending of about $9.2 million, mainly toward increased staffing and programs due to the expected increase in enrollment.
A WECDSB news release says some of the budget revenues are to support the following priorities:
- $2.09 million from the provincial Supports for Students Fund to support the learning needs of students
- $3.19 million from the COVID-19 Learning Recovery Fund to support temporary additional teachers, ECE's, EA's and other education workers to address learning recovery, the implementation of the first year of fully de-streamed Grade 9, the delivery of remote learning, support for special education, and maintaining enhanced cleaning standards.
- $448,847 from the Student Mental Health Investment to foster the continued learning and well-being of students
- $193,741 from the Local Special Education Priorities amount to enhance support for students with special education needs
- A $78,460 increase to the Special Equipment Per-Pupil Amount to support more assistive technology for students with special education needs