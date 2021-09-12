WECDSB dismisses dozens of students because of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is again announcing the dismissal of dozens of students.

This time 25 of them from St. Joseph's Catholic High School along with two cohorts of 58 students from St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School after receiving notification of confirmed cases of COVID 19.

At St. John Vianney, there were 25 students from one class dismissed, and an additional 33 students from a bus cohort.

Officials say they were informed of the case Sunday and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school Monday.

"We have been working with the Health Unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," says the school board.