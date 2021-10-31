WECDSB dismisses one class of students from Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board say they have been directed by the health unit to dismiss one class of students from Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex due to a single confirmed case of COVID-19, Sunday.

The health unit is working with the school, notifying parents and students who will be impacted.

A voice message from the school was sent to notify parents Sunday evening.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and not send them to school if they are sick.

For more information, visit the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Boards website.