WECDSB weighs in on what's needed to keep schools open

The overall goal is to keep classroom open, once students return from the holiday break, and one local school board believes a certain requirement for both teachers and students can make that happen.

“It’s extremely been disruptive to move from in class learning to virtual learning at home,” says Fulvio Valentinis, chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB).

So the board has a couple suggestions for the Ford government.

“The whole idea was we want to keep those schools open, OK, so we want to stop the spread.”

The first requirment dates back to August, when the board sent a letter to provincial officials asking to mandate vaccinations for staff.

“The province has really taken a gradual response to that and we are where we are here,” says Valentinis.

About 95 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“On that list are both teachers in the classroom and teachers that may be on the occasional list.”

The second request from Valentinis, is an addition to the Immunization For School Pupils Act recognizing COVID-19 as a designated disease.

The request is supported by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

“We get a chance to assess their vaccination status while they’re in school and if they’re deficient in a particular vaccine we can provide opportunity for them to get vaccinated,” says WECHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

More than 800 cohorts have been dismissed so far this year in Windsor and Essex County, affecting 16,000 students.

As of Thursday morning, there were 17 school and child care outbreaks.

“If we can get vaccination rates for COVID-19 to the same level as other vaccinations that would have a big impact on the management of schools,” Nesathurai tells CTV News Windsor.

“We could potentially scale back on many of the public health measures that relate to schools.”

Earlier this week, city council endorsed both the board and health unit's position to have students vaccinated before entering the classroom.