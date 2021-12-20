WECHU adds and rescinds COVID-19 outbreaks at schools

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added and lifted some COVID-19 outbreaks at local schools/ child care centres.

WECHU has declared outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noël Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor, St. Louis Catholic School in Leamington and Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre in Tecumseh.

Outbreaks are also listed within the Grade 4 class at M.S. Heatherington Public School, the Grade 6 class at Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville Catholic Elementary School and the Grade 1/2 class at Gore Hill Public School.

That brings the total to 17 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has rescinded outbreaks at Margaret D. Bennie Public School in Leamington and within the Grade 1 class at East Mersea Public School near Wheatley.