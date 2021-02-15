The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Windsor Water World on Sunday.

The date of exposure at the community centre at 400 Wyandotte Street East is Feb. 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Water World is currently being used as a program location for various community agencies.

While the exposure risk at the community centre is considered low, anyone who visited the location is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

A full list of potential public COVID-19 exposures is available on the WECHU website.