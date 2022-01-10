WECHU administering fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses in long-term care settings

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has started administering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said they are concerned with cases in higher risk settings including long-term care given the vulnerability of residents and have started rolling out fourth doses.

“However, we have a really high rate of vaccination, certainly among that group as well, based on the government’s announcement, our team is working with long term care and retirement homes to start rolling out fourth doses for residents,” she said during Monday’s briefing.

The province announced last week that it would be making fourth doses available to those in long-term care and retirement facilities who received their third dose at least three months ago.

“We’re really hopeful that all of those measures as well as certainly our outbreak management and our infection, prevention control team all of that together we’re hoping that this stays fairly contained and we don’t have the experience in long-term care that we did at the beginning of the pandemic,” Dupuis said.

The Ontario government has also mandated that all staff of these facilities have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

With rising cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant the province has also implemented stricter public health measures in long-term care and retirement homes including restricting visitors and only allowing two designated caregivers to see residents.

The WECHU reported on Monday, there are 11 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care and retirement homes in the region. According to provincial data there are at least at least 254 outbreaks in facilities across Ontario.

“We work closely with long term care and retirement homes,” Dupuis said. “In many cases we’re supplying them with the vaccine and they’re able to vaccinate their own residents and we’ve already started.”

- With files from CP24's Codi WIlson