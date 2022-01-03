WECHU advising residents with COVID-19 symptoms or positive results to notify contacts

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking residents for help with contact notification of COVID-19 exposure due to a high volume of cases and provincial delays.

WECHU says the provincial service which provides assistance in contacting positive cases is experiencing delays because of the amount of COVID cases.

The health unit says if you are experiencing symptoms, believe that you have been exposed, or have tested positive (with either an at-home Rapid Antigen Test or a PCR test administered at an assessment centre) to isolate immediately and notify your close contacts.

“It is possible that you will not be contacted during your contagious period,” states a news release from WECHU.

The health unit says if you are unsure if this applies to you, take the COVID-19 Self-Assessment.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include: