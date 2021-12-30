WECHU aligning with provincial changes to PCR testing eligibility

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is making changes to align with new provincial COVID-19 regulations.

As announced Thursday by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, new provincial guidance was provided on PCR testing and goes into effect Friday.

WECHU says it is working closely with leads for local assessment and testing centres, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare, and other health care partners to respond to this shift in direction and ensure that residents of Windsor-Essex receive timely communication and direction.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms

You are eligible for PCR testing if you have at least one COVID-19 symptom and you are:

a hospitalized patient

a patient in an emergency department, at the discretion of the treating clinician

a patient-facing health care worker

a staff member, volunteer, resident, inpatient, essential care provider, or visitor in a hospital or congregate living setting (including long-term care, retirement homes, First Nation elder care lodges, group homes, shelters, hospices, temporary foreign worker settings and correctional institutions)

an outpatient being considered for COVID-19 treatment

under-housed or homeless

someone who has been exposed, or a close contact of someone exposed, to a confirmed or suspected outbreak in a high risk setting, including a hospital, long-term care, retirement home, other congregate living setting or institution, or other settings as directed by the local public health unit

an elementary or secondary student or education staff who has received a PCR self-collection kit, if available through your school

If you do not have symptoms, you are eligible for PCR testing if you:

are from a First Nation, Inuit, or Métis community or are travelling into these communities for work

are unvaccinated and being admitted or transferred to or from a hospital or congregate living setting

are someone who has been exposed, or a close contact of someone exposed, to a confirmed or suspected outbreak in a high risk setting, including a hospital, long-term care, retirement home, other congregate living setting or institution, or other settings as directed by the local public health unit

have written prior approval for out-of-country medical services from the General Manager of OHIP or are a caregiver for someone who does

are in a hospital, long-term care, retirement home or other congregate living setting, as directed by public health units, provincial guidance or other directives

If you are eligible for a test, find a testing location in Windsor and Essex County.

Not eligible for PCR testing but have symptoms of COVID-19?