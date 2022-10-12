WECHU announces Dr. Ken Blanchette is new CEO

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Board of Health has named a new permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Ken Blanchette will take over the CEO role on Nov. 28.

Blanchette previously served as the associate vice president (academic) and chair of health sciences at St. Clair College, and more recently as the executive director at ConnexOntario.

Blanchette joins the WECHU with over 10 years of executive level leadership and board governance experience. He currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare as well as having previously served as vice-chair of the WECHU’s Board of Health.

Blanchette said he is excited to get started.

“I know from my time with WECHU’s Board of Health that this is an extraordinary group of dedicated nurses, professional staff, and management. I am looking forward to getting situated in this new role, sitting down with the team, and taking on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the health unit.”

Blanchette will take the reigns from Interim CEO, Eleanor Groh who will continue to maintain operations at WECHU until his start date.

“Eleanor has stepped in and led the great team at WECHU for the past several weeks, and we sincerely appreciate her hard work in support of the community,” said Board of Health chair Gary McNamara.

McNamara expressed his optimism related to the future of the organization.

“In Ken’s experienced and capable hands, the WECHU’s future is bright. With a team of capable and professional staff, strong leadership and management, and a course set in partnership with the University of Windsor, our community will continue to benefit from exceptional public health services under his leadership,” he said.