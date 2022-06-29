WECHU beach report: One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at five

Thinking of hitting the beach this long weekend? Be sure to check the beach report first, one is closed and swimming is not recommended at five beaches in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s weekly beach report, Point Pelee North West Beach is closed, while swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach due to high E. coli counts.

WECHU samples nine beaches across Windsor-Essex every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high bacteria levels, the beach will be resampled on Wednesday of that week. Resampling results will be available by end of day Friday.

The health unit says the bacterial counts listed on its website reflect the conditions at the time of sampling. Water quality can change depending on weather and lake levels.

While the beach may be open, WECHU does not recommend taking a dip if there was heavy rainfall recently or if the water is cloudy.