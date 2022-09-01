WECHU 'concerned' after province scraps five-day isolation period for COVID-19

Students are getting ready to return to school — but with the first day of classes less than a week away, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) say recent changes to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines are a cause for “concern.”

On Wednesday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced the five-day isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 would be scrapped.

Instead, people can return to work or school 24 hours after symptoms come to an end. That means someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic can be out in public, under the province’s new directives.

“People who have tested positive for COVID aren't infectious and can transmit the disease to other people,” said WECHU’s acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “It's something that is of concern to me.”

According to Moore, individuals who feel ill should remain isolating while symptomatic. Masking will be recommended for 10 days after exiting isolation — but is not mandatory.

Health officials in Windsor-Essex say workplaces or schools should implement their own measure, if they feel the need to do so, especially for vital institutions such as hospitals.

“They have to make an individual decision for the employer for their organization … In some cases, I think that's consistent with their mandate to keep their institution functioning,” said Nesathurai, adding there are no plans in place for the local health unit to override the province with measures of its own.

Moore said the province’s changes represent an “all-respiratory virus approach” ahead of an expected fall surge of COVID-19 cases — as other viruses such as the common cold and flu circulate in schools and workplaces.

As of Thursday, children between ages to five and 11 in Ontario are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.